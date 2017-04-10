Youngsters take part in Easter egg hunt at Jolly Farmer pub

There was fun in the sun and an early start to Easter for youngsters in Cookham Dean.

About 200 youngsters and their families took over the Jolly Farmer pub, in Church Road, on Sunday for an Easter egg hunt.

The event was held in aid of Noah’s Ark Pre-school, which is run from Cookham Dean Village Hall, also in Church Road, and is expected to have raised more than £1,000 when a final count is completed.

Mum-of-one Verena Neale, whose son Etienne, four, is a pupil at the school and who helped organise the day, said she was pleased with how it had gone, especially the weather.

She added: “It was lovely for the kids to come together and for the families to come together outside of the pre-school.

“That was a huge draw for us because Cookham Dean is a small community and the kids get to grow-up together and it’s important to help them flourish in that way and it was a fantastic opportunity to do that.”