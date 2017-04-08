Parish council reviews Cookham CCTV coverage

The safety of residents and visitors to the Cookhams will be balanced with a cost-effective approach, a parish councillor tasked with reviewing CCTV in the area has said.

Cllr Janet Palmer was tasked in March with requesting sites the council would like to be covered as part of the Royal Borough’s review into its camera coverage.

A key area under review is the CCTV in the High Street, which saw an arson attack take place at Malik’s restaurant in December.

On Tuesday, the parish council declared its intention to ask the Royal Borough – which runs the High Street CCTV – to take on coverage of the Alfred Major Recreation Ground in High Road.

The parish council runs that camera, and hoped a second camera could be placed in the ground to maximise how much can be captured.

“Our aims are to ensure to the best of our ability that residents and visitors to the Cookhams feel as safe as possible while also being cost effective,” Cllr Palmer said, speaking ahead of the council meeting.

“Unfortunately surveillance is necessary as a deterrent to crime, to protect the public and our assets and to provide data when there is a crime.

“However we are also sensitive to the needs of data protection and the risk of invasion of personal freedom and privacy.”

Cllr Palmer said she was ‘well aware of the fire at Malik’s’, which she said ‘could have resulted in severe injury or fatality’.

She added that crime in Cookham was ‘still in modest numbers’ but statistics showed that parks and open spaces are ‘areas of risk’ for anti-social behaviour.

“The residents and business people of Cookham High Street have concerns about car theft,” she said.

CCTV is also considered for Cookham Bridge and Cookham Dean.

No date was set for when the Royal Borough would be approached with the council’s final list of sites it wants to be covered.