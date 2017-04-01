Landowner defends 'harmless development' planned for Kennel Lane

The owner of a Cookham Dean farm has spoken of his determination to convert stables and equestrian storage buildings into houses by Kennel Lane.

Peter Richards, 70, who lives at Hardings Farm in Hills Lane, and owns the land with the buildings on, hoped the plans would receive approval from the Royal Borough despite Cookham Parish Council's objection.

At a planning meeting on Tuesday, March 14, Cookham Parish Council objected to the application on the grounds that it was ‘overdevelopment in the green belt’.

Mr Richards said he felt councillors objected out of 'principal' rather than specifically opposing his plans for the green belt-based homes, which he said would take up less space than the current buildings.

"We do need homes.

"It is a harmless development

"The buildings already exist. The new buildings will probably be of a lesser visual impact than what is already there.

"It will just tidy up a nasty little corner."

The plans call for the demolition of the existing equestrian buildings in land next to a track that leads to the Kennel Lane footpath from Church Road.

They would be replaced by three detached houses, including amenity and parking space.

Now, it has been called in by Royal Borough Cllr Richard Kellaway (CON, Bisham and Cookham) for discussion at the Maidenhead Development Management Panel if the planning officer decides to approve the application.

Cllr Kellaway did not wish to comment ahead of any potential Development Management Panel meeting, which he sits on.

The East Berkshire Ramblers' Group had written an objection to the Royal Borough, citing 'inappropriate development in the green belt and 'detrimental effect on a public right of way'.

However, in a letter available on the Royal Borough website, Anthony Hurst, the parks and countryside team leader, said 'it is not considered that the proposed change of use would have a significant adverse impact on the public footpath' and he had 'no objection to the application on public rights of way grounds'.

A decision on the plans is due by Friday, April 14.

Visit www3.rbwm.gov.uk and search 17/00619/FULL to view the plans.