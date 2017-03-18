Volunteers sought to help keep Cookham tidy after litter-pickers are left 'horrified' by waste

Volunteers are being sought to join a group of litter-pickers who were left ‘horrified’ by rubbish in Station Parade in Cookham Rise.

Margaret Pleming, the president of Dean Rise WI in Church Road, Cookham Dean, hoped anyone interested would sign up to help.

Her members meet monthly to collect waste left across the area, but she hoped residents in general would ensure they don’t litter where possible.

Margaret said: “We want all residents of the Cookhams to take a pride in keeping our village tidy.

“We are constantly horrified at the amount of litter – sweet wrappers, cans and bottles, as well as take away cups.

“Even though bins are provided, these are ignored and rubbish is carelessly dropped onto the ground.”

They have taken measures to try and stop the litter problem, including placing a sign at in Station Parade urging smokers to discard their cigarette butts at home or in a nearby bin.

Keen litter-pickers can meet up with the WI members in Station Parade on Friday, April 7.

Call 01628 521186 for details.