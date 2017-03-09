Cookham fishing shop ram-raided and rods stolen in early hours

A fishing supplies shop owner has appealed for anyone with information to come forward after the store was ram-raided and more than £1,500 of goods were taken.

Michael Hutt, 78, who owns Maidenhead Bait and Tackle, said his daughter rang him to say the store had been burgled just after midnight on Thursday, March 2, and then he called the police, who arrived ten minutes later.

Windows were smashed during the raid on the shop, which is based in Station Hill, and have had to be boarded up since the incident.

It is the latest in a number of times the shop was targeted.

Mr Hutt said: "I thought, 'oh no, not again'.

"We have had lots of them before.

"They ram-raided by 12am and were gone by three minutes past.

"It's not what they got away with.

"It's not the fishing rods that get me, it's the bloody inconvenience.

"All we did was clean up on Thursday."

His daughter's stepson was in the building when the incident happened but did not immediately realise what had happened.

"People live in the flat above it but it was very windy," Mr Hutt said.

They believed nine reels and up to 20 rods had been taken during the break-in.

Mr Hutt, who lives in Cox Green, Maidenhead, believed the thieves would want to sell the rods and reels for significantly less at a car boot sale.

"I reckon it was over £1000 of rods, and just under £600 of reels," he said.

He believed the offenders may have been in a small hatchback, possibly a Ford Fiesta.

"If anybody saw or heard anything it would be nice for them to get in touch with police."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.