Sat, 04
Sun, 05
Mon, 06
SECTION INDEX

Cookham Dean pupils use junk to make musical instruments

James Harrison

Reporter:

James Harrison

0

Pieces of junk were made to go pink, plank and plunk for a day of special music lessons.

Pupils at Cookham Dean CE Primary School were treated to a series of workshops on Friday.

The sessions were run by the Ding Foundation, a collaboration between a composer and a designer who make their own sets and instruments to create the specific sounds they want for their performances.

The activities are intended to make youngsters take a fresh look at everyday objects they would normally throw away and consider instead what new role they could find for them.

And with just a few pointers they were able to bring the class together into a junk orchestra.

Year five teacher Penny Thompson said: “It was a fantastic day.

“The children made a variety of instruments out of all sorts of junk and produced all sorts of sounds.”

She continued: “It was a great opportunity to do something different.”

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved