Appeal against chicken farm planning decision rejected

Stephen Delahunty

Stephen Delahunty

An appeal against a decision by the Royal Borough's planning department over a controversial chicken farm was dismissed by the Planning Inspectorate on Tuesday.

Owner of the farm on land between Strande Lane and Lightlands Lane, Samuel Driver, had previously applied for planning permission to place mobile poultry sheds on the site.

The appeal was refused on several grounds. Inspector Brian Cook cited a similar case from settled case law.

He said: “In this case, the structure would be in one place for 75 weeks before being moved elsewhere within what is not a large field. It must therefore be considered as a permanent feature in the field.”

