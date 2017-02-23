Let's Rock the Moor organisers hand out £37,000 to good causes

A presentation ceremony for money raised at Cookham’s major annual musical event, Let’s Rock the Moor, saw a record amount of money given to charitable causes.

The ceremony, which as held at the White Oak, in The Pound on Thursday, distributed tens of thousands of pounds among several organisations.

Joint organiser Mike Clark said: “We had hoped to reach £40,000 in 2016, but a number of unanticipated last minute costs meant we just failed to reach that target.

“Nevertheless, £37,000 represents a new record for the concert and we are delighted to be able to donate so much to charities operating in the local area.

“One hundred per cent of any profit made at the concert goes to charity and it makes all the hard work and effort worthwhile when we are able to make a significant contribution to good causes.”

2016 also saw a new system in place for the distribution of the charitable donations.

In consultation with Copas Farms and with the Marsh Meadow Management Committee, with whose support and permission the concert is held on Cookham’s Marsh Meadow, the organisers offered to increase the allocation to Cookham causes to 20 per cent of the event’s profits.

A joint committee of representatives from the Marsh Meadow Management Committee and Let’s Rock the Moor was set up under the independent chairmanship of the Rev Nick Plant to consider bids for funding from local causes.

A total of £29,550 has been allocated in three equal portions of £9,850 each to The Link Foundation, Child Bereavement UK and Wooden Spoon.

A total of £7,400 has been allocated to Cookham causes, as follows: