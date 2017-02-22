Tributes paid to former Wycombe Wanderers player from Cookham Dean

Tributes have been paid to a former Wycombe Wanderers player from Cookham Dean.

Jack Tomlin, described as a ‘talented all round sportsman’, died in hospital on Wednesday, February 8, at the age of 88.

His daughter Jane Rose said he ‘loved his village’ of Cookham Dean and was interested in sport from a young age.

She said: “When we were younger we always watched him play football on a Saturday.”

During his time at Wycombe Wanderers he made 226 appearances, scoring 71 goals.

He also enjoyed playing cricket in High Wycombe and golf at Winter Hill.

The Elizabeth House resident had two children and three grandchildren.

Jack attended Cookham Dean Primary School and Maidenhead Country Grammar School, now known as Desborough College.

He married his wife Shirley in the village church in 1957, but she sadly died in 1964.

John Taylor, president of Wycombe Wanderers Ex Players' Association (WWEPA) said: “I’ll always remember Jack with a smile. Gentle and unassuming, he never boasted about his all-round sporting talents as a younger man.

“Unlike some of us, he never criticised the players who followed him. As we took current squad members into the Ex-Players’ box, he never boasted about his own successes. But they were considerable.”

The grandfather-of-three also worked at a firm in Loudwater producing bra and carpet padding, and later at the Chartered Institute of Marketing in Cookham.

He has also been a president for WWEPA and Bucks County Council Cricket.

A memorial service will take place at Cookham Dean church on Saturday, March 25 at 11.30am.

The family has requested no flowers, but donations are welcome to Barnado’s, a children's charity Jack supported.