Cookham postmaster retires after 31 years of service

A postmaster has paid tribute to his customers as he prepares for retirement after 31 years of serving the villages.

Dharm Jangra, 71, said he had spent ‘the best part of my life’ in Cookham, working at the Post Office in Lower Road.

He and his wife Sunita raised their now-grown up children – a son and two daughters – in the same building, and will continue to live there after his retirement.

Mr Jangra said: “I never got fed up.

“People are and honest, very honest.

“They keep you busy. They made me very happy.

“Thanks to everyone for their business.”

He would like to spend his post-work years helping charities.

Mr Jangra was born in Jadla, a village in Punjab, before moving to the UK in 1968.

He has lived in various places around Berkshire, and worked for an engineering company in Slough before changing career.

“I said I wanted to work for myself. I just got fed up of sitting there in a chair, writing programmes into a computer.

“I just couldn’t stand it.”

In a half-hour on Monday morning, he served about 15 people as he told his story to the Advertiser.

Many of the customers would address him as Mr Jangra, and he would often predict what they had popped in for before they asked, with one elderly lady saying she would miss him.

“The best part of my life, I spent in Cookham,” he said.

“You meet different people.”

With Mr Jangra's retirement, the shop is set to close temporarily today and customers can use either Bourne End Post Office in Furlong Road or the Parade.

It will reopen on Friday, March 3 at 1pm with a new layout, postmaster and additional opening hours.