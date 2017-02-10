Budding artists show off their work at Elizabeth House

Budding artists have the chance to show off their work to the public as part of a link-up between Holy Trinity CE Primary School and Elizabeth House.

Pupils from each year group at the School Lane school, have been working on art featuring different locations in Cookham this term.

Some have been painting, some sketching and others making collages of places such as the Holy Trinity Church in Church Gate.

Elizabeth House, in Station Road, contacted the school to say there was space available for an exhibit and 35 pieces of art have been hanged there for public display.

The other works will be displayed in the school.

Year one teacher Diana Nicol, who co-ordinates art at the school, said: “I think the quality of the artwork in the school is good. It is nice to have the opportunity to show it off. I am hoping people will pop in.”

The exhibition was formally launched yesterday at Elizabeth House, where pupils were able to look at their work with their parents after school.

The display has been running since Monday.

“They love art,” Diana said. “We have got budding artists.

“It will encourage them more, having their pictures displayed.”

Ellie Osborne, a 10-year-old pupil in year six, said: “Sketching the church was great fun.

“I couldn’t wait to get started.

“The church is such an amazing place to draw and I absolutely adore it.

“I am very proud of my artwork and hope you enjoy it as much as I did working on it.”

The display will run until Friday, March 3, and the gallery is open between 9am and 3pm on weekdays, with a one-hour break at noon.

Call 01628 527621 or visit www.elizabethhousecookham.org for visiting details.