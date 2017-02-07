Cookham allotment group looking for new members after return from winter break

Regulars of the community allotment broke new ground with their first day back after the winter break on Saturday.

Their return to tending the plot saw people of all ages turn up to try their hand at gardening.

The Cookham Community Allotment group, which counts more than 15 regular users of the land at the Alfred Major Recreation Ground - with about 10 attending on the day - is hoping for more people to take up the hobby, too.

Becky Pinniger, 65, of Westwood Green, Cookham, who helps organise events and plans for the group, said: "It is not just about growing vegetables and fruit, it is about growing people.

"That is what we always say."

In particular, she was pleased that children who visited are able to learn about gardening and see wildlife.

She also stressed the benefits it can have for adults, too.

"The social side of it is very important," she said.

Call Becky on 01628 526066 to discuss getting involved.