Parish council to make public statement ahead of planning inquiry

A public statement to raise awareness over proposed developments in Lower Road is set to be issued by Cookham Parish Council.

An application from developer Oakford Homes to build four houses on land next to Cookham Nursery would have been refused by the Royal Borough's Maidenhead Development Control Panel in December but it had already gone to a planning inquiry.

The Advertiser understands this is because a decision on the application was not made within a set period of time by the Royal Borough. The application was registered with the council in May last year.

Parish councillors said some of the issues they and residents were concerned about would not be considered in a hearing that focuses on planning law.

The land is situated in the Poundfield area made famous by Stanley Spencer's paintings.

At a parish council planning meeting at the Cookham Library in High Road, Cookham Rise, on Tuesday, Cllr Andrew Nye said: "There is a real risk this could get approved by someone not aware of the concerns of local residents."

Other councillors worried villagers may not be aware that the land was still up for development.

The Save Poundfield campaign, which formed last year, opposed the Oakford Homes application and a separate proposal from another company, Berkeley Homes, to build on land between Terry's Lane and Poundfield Lane.

The Berkeley Homes application was refused at the same Royal Borough panel in December.

Cllr Christine-Ann Jannetta said: "This is going to go under the radar of a lot of residents.

"We have really got to make the residents aware of what has been done by this developer."

They resolved to begin drafting a statement to inform people in the Cookhams about the inquiry.

Oakford Homes did not respond to the Advertiser's request for a comment.

Comments from interested parties about the application must be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate by Thursday, February 23.

Use reference APP/T0355/W/16/3162882 to view the plans on the www.gov.uk Planning Inspectorate section.