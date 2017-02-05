New minibus for Herries School

The arrival of a new school minibus was celebrated by year six pupils at Herries School.

The new 17-seat school bus, which arrived earlier this term, was funded through both the school’s contributions and the Herries Parents Association.

Headmistress Sophie Green said: “The new school minibus is fantastic. It has allowed us to really expand our extra-curricular activities.

“From horse riding to pond dipping to theatre visits to singing for the senior citizens in a local residential home, our pupils can now be transported far and wide to take part in all sorts of learning experiences out of the classroom.”

On Tuesday the Dean Lane school’s children took part in a ‘motion science challenge’ and tried to power plastic bottle cars move forwards. They tried various methods including an electric motor, but settled on a solution that involved winding up the wheels and attaching a rubber band around the axles.