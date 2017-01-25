Father-of-two and ex-sound engineer died after bleed on the brain, inquest hears

A wife and mother says she has been left with an 'enormous hole' in her life after her husband died from a brain injury.

David Hutchins, known as Dave, a sound engineer who had worked with the likes of Genesis, the Rolling Stones and ZZ Top, died at Oxford's John Radcliffe hospital in October after suffering a bleed on the brain.

Speaking after an inquest at Reading Town Hall on Thursday, his wife, Inge, said his loss was felt sharply by herself and their two sons, as well as their extended family and friends.

Mr Hutchins, who lived in Burnt Oak, Cookham, had been at a self defence class on September 19 but after returning home later said he was feeling unwell.

The non-contact session is not thought to have been the cause of the bleed, but it was speculated he could have hit his head on a steel rafter while putting belongings into his home's loft.

Peter Bedford, senior coroner for Berkshire, heard that despite complaining of a headache, the father-of-two was able to eat a meal.

He later phoned the 111 service and was told by a doctor to take some painkillers, have an early night and see his GP in the morning.

However, after being sick 'three times in quick succession' his wife called the hotline again and a doctor was sent to the house and quickly requested an ambulance be sent.

Mr Hutchins was taken to Wexham Park Hospital, in Slough, where a CT scan showed a subdural haematoma – a bleed on the brain.

The John Radcliffe Hospital, in Oxford, agreed to accept him for surgery and he was transferred by ambulance in the early hours of September 20, arriving in theatre at about 7.30am.

After the operation he required increasing levels of support from a ventilator before dying on October 7.

Mr Bedford ruled the incident an accident, adding: "It doesn't take much to cause a bleed, but it can be catastrophic."

Mr Hutchins, who was also a partner in Audio Alchemy, a sound equipment and engineering company, is survived by Inge, who he met while working in Germany, and their sons Jan, 32, and Nik, 27.