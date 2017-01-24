Sold-out Cookham jazz concert raises £2,000 for charities

Pinder Hall was packed on Saturday night at the annual Winter Ineluctability concert hosted by The Fabulous Shirtlifters.
Cookham’s own jazz band played a sold-out concert performing a wide range of styles from blues, to skiffle to classic jazz at the hall in Lower Road.
More than 160 guests attended and the event raised more than £2,000 for charity, with a bar run by Cookham Bridge Rotary Club.
During the evening cheques for £750 were presented to Elizabeth House, Cookham and to the Thames Hospice.
Richard Kellaway, a Royal Borough councillor and the clarinet and saxophone player in the
band, said: “These concerts have been running for over 20 years and over £35,000 has been donated to local charities.”
Visit www.cookham.com/cookhamnow/clubssocieties/shirtlifters for more information about the group.
