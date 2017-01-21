Men's breakfast group talks love, sex and sewage

Love and human waste were discussed after men finished their breakfast in Cookham on Saturday morning.

Ted Harris, 80, of Court Road in Boulters Lock, Maidenhead, gave a talk entitled Love, Sex and Sewage to the Men's Breakfast and Discussion Group at the Holy Trinity Church Parish Centre in Church Gate. The retired civil engineer gave his talk to the more than 40 people who attended to eat their sausages and bread, which had been frying from about 7.30am.

Ted, who has worked on sewage projects, came up with the unusual themes of his talk because his father was a sanitary engineer who met his mother in then-British Guyana. He said sewage was a running theme throughout his life and joked: “I have tried to fight it off but it keeps coming back to bite me.”

It is a monthly gathering, with each man who visits paying £4. Money from the club goes to fund the Open Minds teenage debating group, which is held regularly at Pizza Dreams in Station Road.