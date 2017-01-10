Search on for Cookham panto memorabilia

A call for any pantomime memorabilia taken from historic productions based in the area has been issued ahead of the Cookham Festival.

Jean Hedger, 71, a rare bookseller who lives in Taplow, is compiling an exhibition of pantomimes that have taken place in Cookham and Maidenhead, and hopes anyone who has items from previous plays will come forward.

She will use things sent to her, as well as her own collection, for Peeps into Panto: 50 Years of Pantomime in Cookham, at the village festival in May.

"What I would like is people to get in touch if they have got things," she said.

Pantos in Cookham have gone on since 1948 in Pinder Hall, in Lower Road.

"It was not unusual for three generations to be in it," she added.

"Lots started when you were five or six."

Jean is after anything that could work in the exhibition, including posters, programmes, tickets, photos, sound clips and even anecdotes.

Anyone with items to donate can call her 01628 603204 or email jeanhedger@gmail.com.

She will also be at Elizabeth House, in Station Road, on Saturday (January 14) from 2-4pm.