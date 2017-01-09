Police reappeal for information about 'targeted' arson attack on Cookham curry house

Police have reappealed for information about a suspected arson attack at a popular curry restaurant in Cookham.

Emergency services were called to a fire at Maliks at about 1.45am on Tuesday, December 6. Thames Valley Police is treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life. It said it believes the attack was ‘targeted’ at the business, and that more than one offender was present at the scene.

Six men and a woman were inside, and some had to jump out from the first and second floor windows to escape the smoke.

One of the men was taken to Wexham Park Hospital with a serious leg injury sustained during the incident.

He has since been discharged.

The other injured people were treated at the scene.

The investigating officer Detective Constable Rachel Kluger, from Maidenhead Force CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this serious incident which could have resulted in far worse injuries to those in the property at the time.

“Several of the injured people jumped to the ground from the first and second floor windows to escape the smoke and this was obviously a highly distressing incident for them.

“I would still encourage anyone with information about what happened to contact police.

“We still believe this was a fire targeted at this business and we now believe more than one offender was present at the scene and started the fire.

“The local community may hold the key to helping us to establish who was responsible.”

Anyone with any information can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.