Cookham Parish Council elects new chairman

Reporter:

Will Taylor

The new chairman of Cookham Parish Council was chosen on Tuesday evening.

Cllr Andrew Nye was appointed after no candidate stood against him.

The election was triggered after Cllr Fiona Hewer resigned from the role in November.

She will continue as a councillor.

Cllr Nye said he was ‘honoured’ by his election and thanked Cllr Hewer for her hard work.

At the meeting councillors also debated the final wording of their response to the Borough Local Plan.

The finalised document will be up for approval at the parish council planning meeting on Tuesday at the Cookham Library in High Road, Cookham Rise.

The Gasholder site in Whyteladyes Lane and land at Strande Park and Long Lane have been included in the plan.

