In pictures: Cookham Dean's Boxing Day games

About 300 spectators enjoyed a mild morning at Cookham Dean’s Old Cricket Common as they watched the village’s annual Boxing Day games.

The event, organised by community group the Kaffirs of Cookham Dean, saw 16 teams of eight competing against each other by taking on unusual and quirky challenges.

The contests, which were only revealed on the morning, included blindfolded tango racing, two person sack racing and egg throwing.

The overall winners of the famous toilet seat trophy was The Reinbeers, with rugby team the Borlase Barbarians taking home the toilet lid trophy for showing their strength in the tug-of-war.

The Kaffir’s treasurer and games organiser Peter Austen said the games continue getting more popular and that some families have taken part in them for three generations.

The games began in 1976 as a football match between the Jolly Farmer pub and The Chequers before developing into the unique format of games in 1980.

Peter said: “I think it went pretty well, we had fantastic weather. It was a superb day.”

He said there was the perfect amount of mud on the field for injury free and highly entertaining slipping.

“Over the years it’s been growing and people come back.

“It’s pretty much the highlight of Christmas.”

About £650 was raised on the day which will help fund the Kaffir’s many charitable projects in the area.