Councillors vote to refuse Cookham Poundfield applications

Councillors voted to refuse two applications to build homes in Cookham's Poundfield area yesterday.

The two bids, one from Oakford Homes to build on land north of the Cookham Nursery in Station Hill and another from Berkeley Homes to build on land between Terry's Lane and Poundfield Lane, were unanimously refused at the Maidenhead Development Control Panel.

About 100 people turned up to the meeting at the Town Hall in St Ives Road.

Dick Scarff, of the Cookham Society, speaking against both applications, said the Berkeley Homes bid was an 'insult to our heritage'.

The area features is some of Stanley Spencer’s paintings, who Mr Scarff said was of ‘national and international importance’.

The company had hoped to get approval for 28 homes on Poundfield, while Oakford Homes aimed for four.

There was no opposition to Mr Scarff's views, who was joined by parish councillor Andrew Nye and Ed Millard, who has organised Save Poundfield events.

Neither of the companies sent a person to speak in favour of the applications.

However, the Oakford Homes bid has gone to planning appeal, which means councillors could not formally refuse its application, and only advise a planning inspector as to what their view is.

Councillors also voted to defer an application to build apartments in Castle Hill, which would include modifications to the gatehouse there and approved an application for changes to the White House in Altwood Road, subject to conditions.

They also voted to delegate and defer an application for a non-illuminated monolith sign at the entrance to Holyport College in Ascot Road.