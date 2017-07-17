Chaska restaurant in Cippenham 'gutted' by fire

A restaurant in Cippenham was ‘gutted’ when a fire broke out last night (Sunday).

Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called to Chaska in Bath Road at about 11.30pm.

The fire was reported by a member of the public and two crews from Slough and one from Maidenhead were sent to the scene.

Four firefighters in breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

They then used a fan to ventilate the area. Crews were on scene for about an hour.