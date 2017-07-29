Judges start working on business awards shortlist

Judges will draw on a wealth of experience as they shortlist nearly 100 nominees for this year’s Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards.

With the deadline now passed, members of the awards’ steering committee are being joined by lead sponsors of each category to go through each application.

Mike Miller is a former president of the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce and used to be the chair of Young Enterprise Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.

He said: “There’s a good cross section of business of all different sizes and types.”

Olu Odeniyi, current president of the chamber of commerce, has been consulting and advising businesses for more than 15 years. He added: “The judging is going well, I think it will prove to have been really worthwhile entering anyway.

“I would like to thank everyone that did.

“The process will be objective and each application will be judged solely on its merit.”

The awards ceremony will take place at the Holiday Inn, Maidenhead on Friday, September 15, hosted by Olympic gold medallist Adrian Moorhouse.

You can vote for the winner of the Advertiser’s Independent Retailer of the Year award here.