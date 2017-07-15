Informing Business networking group holds first meeting

The first meeting of a new business networking group took place on Wednesday, July 5 in Frascati Way as attendees discussed how new data protection legislation will impact on their business in the future.

The Informing Business networking group is run by Advertiser publisher Baylis Media Ltd, in partnership with Gardner Leader solicitors and the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce.

Partner at Gardner Leader, Diane Yarrow, said: “Gardner Leader is delighted to be working with Baylis Media and the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce in putting this specialist interest group together.

“It was great to see such a broad range of local businesses attend the first event.

“The speaker was a good balance of alarming and reassuring.

“We’re looking forward to the next event and meeting a growing number of local businesses.”

Topics will be chosen by the businesses that attend each event.

Head of commercial at Baylis Media, Nicola Rogers, added: “The Informing Business first event was received well by all who attended.

“The subject of legislation was interesting to all with a realisation of the impact on business for the future, along with a recognition of how tall a task this new legislation was going to bring to businesses over the coming months.

“The suggested hot topics for the future were around the unacceptable levels of litter in the borough and the new money laundering legislation.

“Our next event will be announced soon.”