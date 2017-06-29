Last chance to enter inaugural business awards

Time is running out to enter your business in this year's inaugural Maidenhead and Windsor Business awards with tomorrow's (Friday) deadline fast approaching.

The awards are aimed at giving every company the opportunity to showcase their ingenuity and excellence, whatever it is - and with over 9,000 business in the Thames Valley area according to figures collected by the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership there must be plenty of stories to tell.

Over 7,000 business have four or less employees which is why the president of Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, Olu Odeniyi, is encouraging all businesses, whatever their size, to get involved.

Out of the 12 categories The Best Micro Business of the Year Award is open to any company or individual that has a SL postcode and is based in Maidenhead, Windsor or a surrounding village or is a Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce member and whose business has five employees or less.

While the Best Large Business Award is open to any company with 100+ employees.

Olu added: “Situated in the heart of the Thames Valley, The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has a fantastic, and growing, business community.

"The Maidenhead & Windsor Business Awards offers all these businesses a great opportunity to promote just how good they are.

"Every business should at lest enter either the micro, SME or large business awards depending on the number of staff employed."

Companies who express an interest in entering before tomorrow's deadline by emailing entries@mwbusinessawards.com will be granted an additional week to complete their entry forms.

The Advertiser is also sponsoring one of the 12 categories – the Best Independent Retailer Award, which recognises businesses with under three stores that can demonstrate community value.

Register for the Best Independent Retailer by emailing retaileraward@baylismedia.co.uk or visit www.mwbusinessawards.com