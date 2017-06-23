Businesses urged to enter inaugural awards as application deadline approaches

Entering business awards makes good commercial sense, the president of Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce says.

With the application deadline for Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards fast approaching, chamber president Olu Odeniyi urged businesses to put their names forward.

He said: “Earlier this year, I attended an awards ceremony for the Chartered Institute of Marketing, a chamber member and the largest marketing organisation in the world, where some of the largest brands on the planet were being nominated for awards.

“I’ve seen compelling empirical evidence that suggests winners of business awards significantly increase commercial activity, with the added benefit of a boost in staff morale.

“Reputation, visibility and trust all go up for winners of awards.”

Teresa Folkes, associate director of professional development at CIM, agreed.

“Entering for a business award can raise visibility and awareness giving you an edge over your competitors.

“They can drive an organisation’s reputation and be a key factor in recruitment and retention of talent,” she said.

Registration closes on June 30, with public voting from July 4.

The Advertiser is sponsoring one of the 12 categories – the Best Independent Retailer Award, which recognises businesses with under three stores that can demonstrate community value.

