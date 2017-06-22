New business networking group set to launch in Maidenhead

A new group is being set up to help business people connect and share information.

Informing Business is due to launch next month, run by Baylis Media, which owns the Advertiser, and Gardner Leader, a leading firm of solicitors in Maidenhead.

The group is for businesses with more than five members of staff in the Royal Borough.

For now the group will be free to join and Baylis Media’s head of commercial, Nicola Rogers, thinks it provides something the town is lacking.

“We decided there was something missing in Maidenhead,” she explained.

“The new special interest group will give people a chance to network.

“We wanted to open it up more and have meetings at a flexible time.”

Meet ups will happen monthly from 5-7pm.

Topics for events will be decided on by members. As well as talks from experts there will be workshops, round table discussions and a chance to launch campaigns.

“Joining will be a great benefit to people because we will talk about things in their best interest,” Nicola added.

“They will get to meet like-minded businesses and get to meet experts for advice.”

The first event, on Wednesday, July 5, will be on the topic of general data protection regulation.

For more details and to register for the event email wemeanbusiness@baylismedia.co.uk