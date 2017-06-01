Search begins for Windsor and Maidenhead's Independent Retailer of the Year

Customers will have the power to name the Independent Retailer of the Year at this year’s Windsor and Maidenhead Business Awards.

The award is sponsored by Advertiser owner Baylis Media and is set to be judged by readers. Baylis Media is the independent publisher of three newspapers, and the company’s head of commercial, Nicola Rogers, thinks the award is a good fit for the business.

“We are an independent as well and have supported retail within the areas that we serve for nearly 150 years,” she said.

“They are core to the community.”

It is the first time the awards are taking place and they have been organised by the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce.

There are 12 awards up for grabs with Independent Retailer of the Year being the only one to be judged by the public.

Nicola added: “It will be judged by the nominees’ customers with the community voting for who they believe does a fantastic job and deserves it.”

To qualify for the category entrants must be independent retailers who own three stores or fewer and show strong community support.

Registration is open now and due to close on June 30, with public voting opening on July 4, ‘Independents Day’.

The company which receives the most votes will be crowned the 2017 Independent Retailer of the Year.

After businesses have registered a representative of the Advertiser will visit with posters and promotional information to help them encourage their customers to vote for them.

You can register your business in the category by emailing retaileraward@baylismedia.co.uk

The winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony on September 15. Visit www.mwbusinessawards.com for details on the awards.