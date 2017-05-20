Importance of apprenticeships stressed ahead of Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

The president of Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce has stressed the importance of apprenticeships both for careers and businesses.

Speaking ahead of this year’s Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards Olu Odeniyi, chamber president, said: “The combination of work and study mean apprenticeships provide a flexible career route without shouldering a large debt.

“Although university study will likely remain a popular option, school leavers should recognise that apprenticeships provide degree level qualifications too.

“Adults can also take advantage of apprenticeships as there isn’t an upper age limit.”

The Apprenticeship Award is being sponsored by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and will recognise either the business that has best grown their own talent through apprenticeships or an individual who has progressed their career significantly.

A council spokesman said: “We are proud to sponsor the apprentice award at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards to highlight the important part that local businesses play in supporting the borough through the investment, people and vibrancy they bring to the area.”

The Advertiser is sponsoring the best Independent Retailer Award as a company that is proud of its independence. The award will be judged by its readers.

CEO at Advertiser owner Baylis Media Ltd, Jeremy Spooner, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the first annual business awards for Maidenhead and Windsor. As a company that has its roots firmly entrenched in the community and is proud of its independence, the sponsorship of the Best Independent Retailer Award that will be judged by our readers, was a natural choice.”

To enter the Best Independent Retailer Award entrants must be independent retailers who own three stores or fewer and demonstrate strong community support.

Mr Odeniyi added: “Independent retailers can stock unique products or provide services that don’t fit offerings from the national brands.

“Consequently, they are vital to creating a compelling and exciting retail mix.

“All independents should apply for this award to raise their visibility and shoppers should show their support by voting.”

W The awards event is taking place on September 15.

Visit www.mwbusinessawards.com for details.