Chamber of commerce chooses vice president

The annual general meeting of Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce took place at Lillibrook Manor in Ockwells Road on Wednesday, April 26.

Around 50 members unanimously voted Reena Sandhu (pictured) as vice president and for Olu Odeniyi to remain president for what will be his third and final year.

Reena has built a successful career with over 20 years’ commercial experience in sales leadership, business management, sales and marketing strategies.

She is the founder of Market2Lead, a company that aims to empower businesses by offering a range of sales operations and marketing solutions.

Reena said: “I felt overwhelmed to be nominated, and then elected as vice president on the night, a truly wonderful honour.

“As part of the steering committee, in promoting and organising the awards, I will bring my business advisory and marketing experience, as well as reaching out to a wider network of my contacts, who have shown great interest in getting involved.“