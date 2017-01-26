Rank Group pledges commitment to Maidenhead by shifting offices to TOR development

A gambling company has pledged its commitment to Maidenhead by agreeing a deal to move into offices in the heart of the town centre.

Rank Group, which owns Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor Casinos, has signed up for 40,000 square feet of offices at the TOR development in Saint-Cloud Way.

The move will see the company relocate 250 staff from its offices at Statesman House, in Stafferton Way, where it has been based for more than 20 years.

Staff from the Maidenhead office will be joined by about 80 workers from the company’s digital growth team who are currently based at offices in London Victoria.

Sarah Powell, Rank Group’s director of treasury and corporate communications, said the decision to stay in the town was determined by a combination of factors.

She said: “We’ve looked out and about and it was a combination of what we get for our money and trying to cause as little disruption for our employees as possible.

“Maidenhead is convenient for lots of reasons, particularly with the transport links and the arrival of Crossrail.”

The lease on the first and second floors will run until 2027, with the company paying about £33 per square foot.

The move means the development has now filled about 60 per cent of its office space.

Sarah added: “I’m a Maidonian and I’ve been here since the 1980s so it will be interesting to see how the town changes in the next few years.”

As well as running more than 150 bingo and casino sites across the country, Rank Group has also set itself the target of building its online gaming ventures and establishing itself as the UK’s leading multi-channel gaming operator.

The company’s latest financial results showed it had generated pre-tax profits of £85.5 million from June 2015 to June 2016.