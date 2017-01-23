First lots go under the hammer at Maidenhead's new auction house

A new auction house held its first sale in Maidenhead on Saturday.

More than 400 lots were auctioned off at Dawson's Auctioneers, based in King Grove.

More than 100 people attended the auction and viewings were held on Thursday and Friday.

Aubrey Dawson, who set up the auctioneer house in December, said: “It went really well, there was a good turnout and the room was full.

"We also had 300 bidding on the internet during the auction.

"There hasn't been an auction house in Maidenhead for a long time, and we've had so many people saying they're so pleased we're here.

"Everyone has been really positive, it's a nice salesroom, and it's warm.

"It's free to come along, and you're under no obligation to buy anything, you can just come and have a nice cup of tea, and watch things going on."

The most expensive item sold at the auction was a pair of Georgian silver entree dishes, by Paul Storr, which went for £4,000.

Other items which attracted a lot of interest included Asian art, clocks and jewellery.

Dawson's Auctioneers is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays for an evaluation service, where customers will be able to bring items to be evaluated for free.

There are general auctions once a month, and six specialist auctions a year.

The next auction will take place on Saturday, February 25.

Visit www.dawsonsauctions.co.uk or email info@dawsonsauctions.co.uk if you are interested in finding out more.