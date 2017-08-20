Dominic Grieve: Businesses could have to make two different products after Brexit

Beaconsfield MP Dominic Grieve has described the decision to leave the EU as a ‘revolutionary event’ that could end up leaving businesses having to manufacture two different products.

The former attorney general was last week made chairman of the Conservative Group for Europe which was a campaigning group set up before the EU referendum but now recognises the result.

Mr Grieve said: “My role will be to inform members how to make the most out of the referendum decision.”

He then echoed the concerns of Britain’s most senior judge, Lord Neuberger, who told the Government this week it must provide more clarity about how UK law will be developed after Brexit.

Currently, UK legislation is subject to rulings made by the EU's highest court, the European Court of Justice.

“If we have businesses exporting to the EU for example and they discover there is a difference between the EU and UK legislation, we could end up with a situation where businesses are having to manufacture two different products.”

He added: “Brexit is a very high risk operation.

“It’s a revolutionary event and it will be disruptive until we sort it out.”

President of Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce Olu Odeniyi added: “Uncertainty surrounding Brexit is causing great concern for many companies, particularly those who deal directly with European business partners.

“There will also likely be a ripple through impact for the whole economy.

“The sooner key decisions are made the better so contingent plans can be established.”