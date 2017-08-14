Free ping pong tables installed at Burnham Park

Ping pong fans have been served up an all year round treat with the installation of two new outdoor table tennis tables in Burnham Park.

The tables are free for everyone to use and bats and special outdoor ping pong balls can be borrowed for free from Burnham Park Hall and Burnham Library.

The tables are in a temporary location until a concrete playing area has been laid for them which has been delayed because of the wet weather, but once installed, will provide an all year round disability-friendly surface.

The project, led by Burnham Parish Council, has been funded entirely through grants, and made possible with the support of the Burnham Foundation and Burnham Health Promotion Trust, as well as several other generous individual donors.

Greenwich Leisure Limited, which runs several activities around South Bucks as part of Active Bucks, will be holding weekly taster sessions every Thursday throughout August at 2pm.

Places can be booked by contacting the parish clerk, Sheridan Edward, on 01628 550385.

She said: “We’re so grateful to all the match-funders who rallied round to make this project possible.

“It serves as a great addition to the park, and in return we hope the community love it.”