Runners take on 36th Burnham Beeches Half Marathon

More than 1,000 runners turned out in Burnham Beeches at an annual race.

About 800 athletes were on the starting line at Caldicott School, in Crown Lane, Farnham Royal, yesterday (Sunday) for the 36th Burnham Beeches Half Marathon.

They were joined by an extra 500 sportsmen and woman for the second year of the event’s 10k course.

As well as those attacking the route’s tracks and trails, there were also plenty of spectators and supporters to take advantage of stalls, a barbecue and the sunny weather.

And for Tony Clish of the Burnham Joggers, which organises the event, this is all part of the attraction of the race, which continues to grow in popularity.

He said: “We don’t have as many runners as something like the Great North Run or the London Marathon, but the vibe that’s created is really good and it’s great to be involved in.

“The whole event has got a really good, really communal feeling and it’s a really good one for anyone who hasn’t really done any running events in the past.”

First home in the half marathon was Paul Gaimster of Victoria Park Harriers and Tower Hamlets Athletics Club in 1.16.47, followed by Josh Slingsby, of London City Athletics Club, in 1.18.29 and Fulham Running Club’s Stuart Macdougall four seconds later.

Catherine Ferguson, of the London-based Serpentine Running Club, was the fastest woman in the 13.1-mile race with a time of 1.32.41.