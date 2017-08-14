Firefighter issues warning after barbecue sparks blaze in Burnham

Families have been urged to make sure their barbecues are in working order after firefighters were called to a blaze in Burnham last night (Sunday).

One crew was sent to a home in Blumfield Crescent at about 6.30pm after a garden fence was set alight during a party.

It is thought to have been caused after damage to the charcoal tray affected the unit’s gas canister.

Firefighters spent about half an hour at the scene.

No one was injured.

Watch manager John Ellis said: “The reminder from us is for people to check that their barbecues are all in good working order and keep it away from fences and garden furniture.”