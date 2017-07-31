Teams take part in Marathon Challenge in Burnham Park

Runners and walkers covered a distance equal to almost 17 marathons as part of the Burnham Sports and Activities Day on Saturday.

Entrants ran or walked around Burnham Park, in Windsor Lane, in the Marathon Challenge, to compete and tally up their distances.

Burnham Health Centre won the day with its team completing 118 laps, while Pop Goes the Choir came second with 116.

The event was organised by Burnham Health Promotion Trust, based in Minniecroft Road, with SportsAble, based in Maidenhead.

"Lots of people have asked if we will be repeating the event and I think based on the success of Saturday, it's very likely that we will," Shirley Shaw, the Burnham Health Promotion Trust manager, said.

"The general consensus was that it was lots of fun and even the afternoon rain did nothing to dampen the spirits of the walkers taking part in the Marathon Challenge in Burnham Park.

"If anything it seemed to make people even more determined to keep walking."