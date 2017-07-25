86 flats planned for Huntercombe Park site

An application has been made by an asset management company to convert Huntercombe Park into 86 flats.

The change of use application for the former Pfizer Pharmaceuticals site was made by Aberdeen Asset Management (AAM) on July 14.

The building in Huntercombe Lane South had been an office since the early 1990s, however the application states that the reason for the change of use is because there has been no interest from commercial occupiers for the building, despite being marketed for five years — even with planning permission for the site to be redeveloped into modern office accommodation.

The planning application, made by Brunel Planning on behalf of AAM, states there will be 35 one-bed units, 42 two-bed units and nine three-bed units.

It adds that the existing parking space on the site is enough to provide 137 car parking spaces and 138 cycle parking spaces.

It will be discussed by Burnham Parish Council's planning committee on Monday, August 7.