Burnham Park Academy holds sports and fun day

A school held a sports and fun day for its staff and pupils to mark the hard work they have put in over the school year.

E-Act Burnham Park Academy in Opendale Road held a competition for its athletes on Tuesday while the other students could help out with a cake sale to raise money for Thames Valley

Adventure Playground, and enjoy the inflatable games and barbecue.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association were on hand to talk about some of the work they do.

Headteacher James Hughes said: “It’s not just about the athletes, everyone is involved and I think it’s important to acknowledge the hard work the pupils and staff have done this year.

“It’s the first one for a few years but I think after the positive Ofsted report earlier this year everyone has got stuck in and deserves a bit of fun.”