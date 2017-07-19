Rock thrown at teenager on bike in Burnham

Police are appealing for information after someone threw a rock from a car at a teenager who was riding his bike along Lent Rise Road in Burnham on Sunday.
Thames Valley Police confirmed it received a call shortly before 6pm on Sunday about the incident, which happened sometime between 4.45-5pm.
According to reports on social media, the teenager was hit in the leg but it is not thought he needed hospital treatment.
A TVP spokeswoman said: "We are investigating the assault and anyone with any information should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 1283 16/7 or Crimestopprers anonymously 0800 555 111."
