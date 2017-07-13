Arson investigation launched following two bin fires in one day

A 56-year-old woman from the village was arrested on suspicion of arson following two bin fires in one day at a block of flats on Fairview Road in Burnham on Tuesday.

Fire crews from Maidenhead and Slough were called to the bin storage area at 10.55am but found the fire to be out. A second call was made at 12.11pm and two firefighters put out a blaze.

Police, investigating the incident as arson, were called to the scene at 12.15pm

The 56-year-old woman was arrested and has been released under investigation.