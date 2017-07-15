In pictures: Burnham Grammar School creativity exhibition

A range of creative skills were on display on Wednesday as pupils at Burnham Grammar School (BGS) showcased their work at a creativity exhibition.

The first Made in BGS Creativity Evening featured art, design and technology work made from year seven all the way through to furniture design and architectural models in the sixth form.

The year seven and eight members of the school Cookery Club made a range of canapes, including mini tacos and apple flowers, as well as miniature desserts.

There were live music performances throughout the evening to entertain visitors as they enjoyed their homemade refreshments.

Visitors were also able to take home a memento in the form of a keyring or stationery item, made on the night by year 12 design students.

Melanie Garner, head of design and technology, said: “The evening was really one to remember and one that we hope it continues.”