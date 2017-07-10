Big turnout for St Peter's summer fair

Hundreds of people flocked to St Peter's CofE Primary School in Burnham on Saturday for its 'amazing' summer fair.

The event at the Minniecroft Road school included a martial arts display, music from Burnham based Pop Goes the Choir, a street dance and cheerleading exhibition, belly dancing and more.

The fun day, attended by at least 500 paid visitors, also included a bouncy castle, bungee trampolining, a barbecue, face painting and fairground games.

PTA vice chairwoman Sarah Scott said: "It's been amazing. It rained last year so it's much better."

The school's headteacher Lesley Blount told the Advertiser: "I think this has been our biggest turnout ever.

"It's been fantastic, the PTA have just done such an amazing job.

"They just work tirelessly to raise an amazing amount of money for the school."

Collection figures have not been added up but the school hopes to have raised about £4,000 to spend on new IT equipment.