Community Card scheme winners rewarded with trip to Legoland

Forty-two excited pupils were rewarded with a day at Legoland Windsor on Friday, June 30, for winning a Community Card scheme that aims to help prepare young people for their transition to secondary school.

The year six pupils from St Peters CE Primary had to collect up to 24 different stickers by completing various challenges and tasks, or by attending an event.

Topics cover money management, cyber safety, personal and road safety, healthy living, environmental issues, sport and wellbeing.

The scheme is run by the joint Community Safety team for both South Bucks and Chiltern district councils with partners, Thames Valley Police.

This year 29 schools took part in the scheme which started in April and ended on June 19.