Doggy day care raises thousands for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

A doggy day care business in Burnham has raised thousands of pounds for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Claire’s Comfy Canines, in Britwell Road, raised more than £2,500 for the charity through a number of fundraising events including Valentine’s Day dates for dogs, an Easter egg hunt and a Muddy Dog Sports Challenge at Windsor Great park with a team of staff and clients.

Laura Varney, general manager said: “We’ve been raising the money since January last year, we basically just recreate more familiar fundraising events but with dogs.

“We are ‘friends’ of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home so we continuously raise money for the charity.

“On Valentine’s Day we made biscuits for the dogs and did the same on Pancake Day.

“We reached our milestone of £2,500 and some representatives from the charity came in on Friday to say thanks.”