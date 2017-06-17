Dominic Grieve: "I've been elected in challenging times"

Stability should be the Government’s first priority, according to returning Beaconsfield MP Dominic Grieve.

Speaking after Thursday’s poll, the former Attorney General said there was a duty to ‘keep the Queen’s Government going’ in the face of adversity. He backed Theresa May to continue as Prime Minister, saying she was currently the person best placed for the role.

Mr Grieve, who has held the Buckinghamshire seat since 1997, also saw his share of the vote in the Beaconsfield constituency, which includes Burnham, Marlow and Bourne End, increase.

He took 36,559 votes, almost 3,000 more than at the last general election in 2015.

He said: “I’m very pleased with the outcome and pleased with the confidence that the constituency has placed in me.

“I’ve been elected in challenging times and will do the best I can to represent my constituents with a level head at Westminster.

“I count it a huge honour to be their MP.”