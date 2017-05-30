In pictures: Burnham Donkey Derby 2017

A flash mob of dancing mums and their babies kicked off this year’s Burnham Donkey Derby in style.

The Sling Swing South Bucks and Berks Group showed off their moves at Burnham Park before the hotly-anticipated donkey races began.

Punters tried their luck as seven races took place in the event’s main arena.

Youngsters from the Windsor Horse Rangers were once again in charge of guiding their animals towards the finish line.

Fairgoers were also treated to a sheepdog and duck herding display, which was put on by K9 Quackers.

Claire Popple, a member of the Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches, which organised the event, said: “We get people from all walks of life coming to enjoy the fun and they come year in year out.

“It’s very much part of people’s lives.”

She also paid tribute to fellow Rotarian Michael Murphy for helping to organise the event, which took place on Saturday.

Money raised will be given to charities including the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service and the Thames Valley Adventure Playground.