Survey of Burnham students sheds light on extent of online bullying

More than 60 per cent of students in the village know someone who has been affected by ‘bullying or harassment’, a survey has found.

More than a quarter of students also know someone affected by ‘extremist content or radicalism’.

More than 1,000 students aged 11 to 18 at Burnham Grammar, in Hogfair Lane, and the E-Act Burnham Park Academy in Opendale Road took part in the survey in March last year.

It was conducted by Burnham Health Promotion Trust to better understand the ways in which young people use their online devices.

Shirley Shaw, trust manager, said “The survey highlighted some important issues which need to be addressed to protect the health and well-being of young people in our community.

“By sharing the survey findings with the schools and the wider community, we hope to encourage discussion, reflection and action as appropriate.”

Most of the young people surveyed said that they were aware of ways to keep safe online.

Only 16 per cent had reported someone for bullying however, while nine per cent reported that they had no- one to talk to if they were worried about something online.

Part of the survey also asked students about the feelings they had experienced in relation to using their devices.

The results found that students with a negative ‘total feeling score’ rose with each year group.

Burnham Grammar assistant head-teacher Craig Burrows said the school had adapted its PSHE curriculum because of the survey.