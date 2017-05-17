Arson suspected after car fire in Burnham

Firefighters were called to a suspected arson in Burnham.
A crew from Maidenhead was sent to Hitcham Lane at about 3am this morning (Wednesday) where a Volkswagen Golf was ablaze.
It took about half an hour to bring the fire under control and make the scene safe.
Police are investigating.
No one was injured.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
Emergency services were called to a crash outside the Three offices in Maidenhead town centre this evening.
An alleyway between Malvern Road and Gardner Road in Maidenhead has been closed off by police.