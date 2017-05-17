Wed, 17
Thu, 18
Fri, 19
SECTION INDEX

Arson suspected after car fire in Burnham

Reporter:

James Harrison

0

Firefighters were called to a suspected arson in Burnham.

A crew from Maidenhead was sent to Hitcham Lane at about 3am this morning (Wednesday) where a Volkswagen Golf was ablaze.

It took about half an hour to bring the fire under control and make the scene safe.

Police are investigating.

No one was injured.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved